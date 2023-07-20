Here’s how Massachusetts would benefit from $1 billion Powerball jackpot winner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the pot up significantly to a billion dollars. As many Massachusetts residents hope to have the lucky ticket on Wednesday night.

If you remember a few days back a $4 million scratch ticket was sold at a pride gas station in Chicopee, now Cynthia Starzyk is hoping some of that luck will rub off on her.

“The big winner here was a Cindy and I’m a Cindy too so I’m hoping the second time’s a charm!” said Starzyk.

With the Powerball jackpot up to $1 billion many people here in the Bay State are stopping by their local convenience stores hoping to grab the lucky ticket ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing but Western Mass News is getting answers on how this big jackpot could also benefit the state.

We stopped by American International College to chat with professor of history and political science, Bob Raven-Seger to get a better understanding of where the money goes.

He explained that Powerball along with the Massachusetts lottery was adopted here in the commonwealth to help establish a fund for education.

“It’s a good thing because the money that is freed up is then money that isn’t raised from general taxation, and what the lottery is, is essentially a voluntary tax just like you would have a church raffle or something like that,” added Raven-Seger.

So, a jackpot winner here in Massachusetts would mean more money for our schools. However, Professor Raven-Seger said funding amounts are predetermined each year, and the set amount will be paid regardless even if it has to come out of general funds due to fluctuations in lottery earnings.

“It’s not as if education is being shorted, it’s just that it’s kind of like a shell game with the money or the state well, perhaps spend the money on education from the general fund, and then reimburse itself from money from the Powerball or from the lottery,” expressed Raven-Seger.

Unlike the Massachusetts lottery, Powerball operates in multiple states across the country in turn, the earnings are divided between them.

As the pot fluctuates so do the potential earnings for both the states and the winner.

“If there are more people participating than the amount of money in the jackpot is going to go up that means from the winnings pool money that’s available so there would be more money in the pot for the state as well as potential winners,” explained Raven-Seger.

Like Starzyk many here in western Massachusetts play for the chance at financial freedom.

“I’ve got bills like everyone else and I’m sure I’d have to get an account and a lawyer but that secondary the first thing is to get all numbers,” said Starzyk.

Professor Raven-Seger told Western Mass News that lotteries being a form of regressive taxation although it’s voluntary it still targets those who are most vulnerable.

“The people that play the lottery tend to be the people who are on the bottom of the socio-economic scale in general, so it is a voluntary tax but it’s also oppressive because it tends to come from the people who have the least money to spend,” added Raven-Seger.

