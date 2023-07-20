‘It’s not enough’: Springfield students push for additional mental health resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After months of asking the Springfield district for additional mental health resources in their schools, a group of Springfield teens is still calling for answers from their school leaders.

School may be out for the summer, but a group of Springfield students is continuing to push for more to be done inside their schools when it comes to mental health resources.

“The lack of mental health resources available to teens is an issue I’m passionate about resolving,” said Naomi Edwards, a junior at Springfield Honors Academy.

A group of Springfield teens continuing their months-long push for more mental health resources in their schools.

The Springfield School Committee allocated $30 million towards mental health resources, but students said they don’t know where the money is going.

Which prompted students to request a copy of last year’s budget.

“What we received is a document that unless you’re a financial analyst for the district you can’t interpret what it means,” noted Tara Parrish, director of the Pioneer Valley Project.

On Wednesday, the group ripped up and threw away the 560-page document that said what they received was too vague to understand.

“We still don’t have any better idea what the money is actually being spent on,” added Parrish.

Students said even with millions of dollars already in the district’s budget, they feel unheard and unsupported.

“Is what the school’s doing enough for you and your peers?” we asked.

“No, it’s not enough and we’ve voiced that multiple times to the system,” responded Destiny Kartahena, a junior at Springfield Honors Academy.

Students said there is a significant need for additional funds for adjustment councilors and extracurriculars at school.

“Administration tries to avoid teens and their mental health problems because it’s easier to avoid, I feel like a lot of teens don’t know they need help,” explained Mzuri Mohamad. “I feel like more one-on-one relationships with the adults in our schools.”

Springfield Public School Superintendent, Daniel Warwick, responded to the teens’ efforts and said the district is committed to serving their students. He told us in a statement:

“To imply that the district is unconcerned about the mental wellness of students is misleading, at best. This topic remains of utmost importance and the district continues to invest heavily in mental health services. For the 2023-2024 school year, for example, we are investing upwards of $30 million in a suite of various mental health services, which even with our previous investments in mental health resources, is an unprecedented allocation.”

The group told us they will appeal their response sometime next week and Superintendent Warwick said he and the district will continue complying with their requests for information.

