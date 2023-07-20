LIVE SOON : Gov. Healey discusses food security grants in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey is set to make two stops in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

Her first stop will be at Fruit Fair on Front Street in Chicopee to discuss grants for food security infrastructure. Healey will be joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle, and Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

Healey will then travel to Easthampton for an event at Mountain View Farm to discuss farm relief following the recent flooding.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.