Congressional members urging USDA to declare disaster area for some local farms

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey made her third visit to western Massachusetts in a week with attention Thursday on helping farms devastated by flooding and feeding those in need.

Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll traveled to Mountain View Farm in Easthampton to launch the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund, which was created in just a week following the severe damage that flooding has caused to farms around western Massachusetts.

“We wanted to find a way to come together, provide direct aid to our farmers,” Healey said.

The fund is designed to help farms facing financial losses across the state. According to the United Way, there are 7,241 farms in Massachusetts, which cover 491,653 acres of land, employ about 25,920 people, and contributed $475 million to the state’s economy.

The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund already has more than $100,000 available to help farmers. Liz Adler, owner of Mountain View Farm, told Western Mass News that this is something already giving her hope to stay afloat.

“When the fields went under, my husband and I were both like, ‘That’s it. I don’t want to do this anymore,’ but I don’t feel like that now at all,” Adler explained.

However, this fund is not the only effort that local and state officials are hoping to have in place for farmers to get help across western Massachusetts. On Friday, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, along with Congressmen Richard Neal and James McGovern, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to urge them to declare all impacted farms across western Massachusetts disaster areas. They wrote, in part:

“Doing so will allow affected farmers in these communities to quickly access funds, including FSA’s emergency loan program and other FSA assistance programs, for flood clean up and to address damage from erosion.”

It’s an effort that Healey welcomes.

“Well, I certainly support that and we’ve been in conversation with our federal delegation and will continue to be as we collectively push for needed federal funding,” Healey explained.

We did reach out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for comment on the request, but we have not yet heard back.

