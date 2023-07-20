Malado Music to take the stage for Free Music Friday at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s almost Friday which means it’s time to meet the next Free Music Friday performer at MGM Springfield: Malado Music.

Malado Music has been entertaining audiences since their core group formed in 2008 while Gary Smith, the group’s drummer, was fine-tuning his skills.

“I went to Pioneer Valley Performing Arts School, me and some of the founding members, and some of the other founding members in Springfield were just friends and so we just kind of got together to jam and from there we got together and did a couple of talent shows and then we started taking it serious,” Smith explained.

The Springfield natives have seen great success, both as a band and in their individual music careers. Now, they’re bringing them to The Plaza at MGM Springfield for this week’s Free Music Friday.

“It feels good. Many times, you go to concerts and see other people play in your city, but to do it here in this city at a high level feels great,” Smith added.

While playing for the home crowd is always fun, Smith hopes audience members enjoy it just as much.

“With us, it’s always about feel-good music. We wanna make you feel good, so you may heart a song that you’ve known for years, but it may sound a little different when we do it because we’ll take the base of a song, but we like to add our feel to it,” Smith said.

It’s a feeling that Smith said is designed to keep their audiences dancing.

“I would say a lot, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, neo-soul, pop, all in just one mix,” Smith noted.

Smith told Western Mass News that it was their formative years that helped them build their brand of music.

“Most of us in the band grew up in church, so turning on and listening to gospel music…then as we went on and just various R&B and hip-hop – Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Usher - if you listen to our music, you’ll hear a lot of that,” Smith added.

Music with a rhythm sure to move you is Malado Music’s goal after all.

“Not just great music, but a great time. We like to keep our audience dancing,” Smith said.

Make sure you have your dancing shoes laced up by 7:30 p.m. when Malado Music will be hitting the stage at The Plaza of MGM Springfield.

