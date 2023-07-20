Massachusetts girl killed in accident in South Carolina’s Intracoastal Waterway

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF/WGGB/WSHM) - An 11-year-old girl died Wednesday afternoon after a boating accident along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the accident just after 12:15 p.m. to an area of the Intracoastal Waterway around Waterfront Avenue in Little River.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 11-year-old Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts died at a hospital from injuries she sustained in the accident. Her autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Former New England Revolution star Brad Knighton announced Thursday afternoon on social media that Olivia is his daughter and said his family is still in shock from the sudden loss.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency in the investigation. At this point, the agency has not provided details on what occurred.

Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue were also called in to help.

Kayci Morris witnessed the accident and was shaken up by it.

“Today has been one of the worst days. Usually it’s pretty calm, there’s not a lot of commotion that goes on out here but there’s been a lot of stuff happening today,” Morris said.

The New England Revolution also released a statement saying that Olivia was a “bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her entire life” and her “sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts.”

This is the third accident along the Intracoastal Water in a month.

On June 18, 24-year-old Jacob Williams died after the jon boat he was on crashed into a dock and he was thrown into the water. Then on July 6, two boats collided and three people were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023. WMBF and Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.