Mosquito sample from West Springfield tests positive for West Nile Virus

(WGGB/WSHM) - The state has announced that a mosquito sample has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Hampden County.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that the sample was collected on Friday, July 14 in West Springfield.

According to the state, all of Massachusetts remains at the lowest risk level for West Nile Virus.

So far this year, there have been three other West Nile Virus-positive samples in the state, including Brookline, Worcester, and Boston.

The department added that most of Hampden County, as well as eastern Hampshire County and western Franklin County, are all in the low risk category for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

