Musante Beach in Northampton reopens following flood damage, bacteria concerns

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Musante Beach in Northampton reopened Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The beach was closed last week due to damage caused by flooding and elevated bacteria levels.

City officials are urging people to be aware that the water level is still higher than it was a couple weeks ago due to all the recent rain.

Lines and buoys have also been put back into place.

