Officials identify man killed after tree falls on truck in New Salem

NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after a tree fell onto his pickup truck in New Salem on Wednesday.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that police were called to the area of Petersham Road, which is also Route 122, and Sweezey Lane in New Salem around 12 p.m. after a van hit tree debris in the roadway.

Investigators learned that the driver of the van reportedly saw a tree fall onto a truck, driven by 75-year-old William Mattei of Leicester, and that the truck had no way of avoiding being hit by the tree. After the tree fell, debris scattered on both sides of Route 122.

Mattei, who was the only person in the truck, was killed in the incident. The driver of the van was not injured, but his vehicle did sustain some damage.

Loisel added that investigators are not sure why the tree became uprooted. She noted that the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.