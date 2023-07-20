Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail coming soon

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the...
Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company's signature pickle flavor.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wine lovers and pickle lovers, get ready for the first-ever pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company’s signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time that Claussen has entered the beverage market in its 150-year history.

What started off as an April Fool’s prank in 2022 turned into reality.

Spritz Society was surprised by the positive reaction and demand from fans after its prank about a pickle-flavored wine.

The cocktail, officially named Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen, is available for sale exclusively online at spritzsociety.com.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbits gather on the sidewalk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida...
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has Florida suburb on hunt for new owners
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 122 in New Salem Wednesday morning, involving...
One dead after tree falls on pickup truck in New Salem
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
Henry 'Hank' Appleton
Police locate missing Montague man

Latest News

A V.A. employee, who was found guilty of distributing child pornography, will spend eight years...
Former VA Medical Center employee sentenced to prison for child pornography charges
A Massachusetts grocery store worker may have accidentally bagged his wedding ring.
Grocery store worker seeks help finding his wedding ring after he may have accidentally bagged it
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
New rules for oil and gas leasing raise rates energy companies pay to drill on public lands
Lake water ripples
Musante Beach in Northampton reopens following flood damage, bacteria concerns
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount,...
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will probably create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need