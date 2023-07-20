Springfield recording studio broken into, equipment stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A recording studio in Springfield was destroyed after it was broken into over the weekend.

“I walked in here and nothing was here. I fell to my knees…I haven’t even been able to cry, scream, and shout or process because the feeling of being lost has overwhelmed me,” said Abimael Robles, CEO of Agila Records.

A trail of boxes was left behind after hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of equipment was stolen over the weekend from Agila Records in Springfield.

“When I walked into that back hallway and I how things were lined up, it shot me in the chest like a 12-gage shotgun and I numb and I’m still numb today,” Robles explained. “The feeling of uncertainty kicks it, just like shakes your core.”

Agilia Records officially moved from Holyoke to Springfield last Thursday and by Monday morning, the place had been cleared out from the soundboard to the microphones, leaving behind nothing but debris and a spare microwave.

“This has been a nightmare…This has been a nightmare,” Robles explained. “There is no way that all of this is gone overnight and that this wasn’t planned.”

Robles told Western Mass News that he was in business for nearly two decades and he’s never seen anything like this.

“Even the neighbors of the place would guard my studio. This never happened, you know. I had people, local businesses, local business owners, barbers, and variety stores, even the tenants on the building where I had the studio, they loved me and they would watch my studio,” Robles noted.

Robles started Agila Records back in 2006 out of his dining room until eventually making a name for himself, becoming a mainstream Spanish-Christian music producer and eventually setting up a permanent studio.

“I was born and raised in Holyoke. I was the drummer of the schools, you know, and I evolved into a producer,” Roble said. “People flew from all over the world, from all over the country, and all over the world, you know, from central, south America to come and record,” Robles added.

He told Western Mass News that he raised his kids in the studio and taught them about music on the same equipment that was taken.

“Their mother worked and I raised them in the studio…They took all the memories. They took letters, they took all my music, 17 years’ worth of music. Everything is gone, gone, gone,” Robles said.

Robles told Western Mass News that Springfield Police came to the studio to collect evidence and he’s hopeful they will find justice.

“You may quiet my voice now. You may have won this battle, but I will get back up,” Robles said.

Western Mass News did reach out to Springfield Police. We’re told a police report was filed and it is being investigated.

If you’d like to donate a link to their GoFundMe, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.