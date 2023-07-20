Town by Town: Price Rite feeds local families, blood donation drive, MGM recycling event

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Northampton and Springfield.

Price Rite marketplace partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee to donate food and other essentials items to feed hundreds of local families on Thursday.

The event is part of the retailers’ “Feeding Minds and Bodies” campaign, to help put an end to food insecurity.

A total of 400 local families received boxes of food, personal care items, children’s books, backpacks filled with school supplies, and other essential items.

A blood donation drive was held at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

The blood mobile was set up in the parking lot in front of the hospital’s north building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All blood donors received $10 gift cards for their donation.

Lastly, MGM Springfield held a huge electronics recycling event.

People were able to bring in any of their old electronic devices like televisions, phones, and gaming systems.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

