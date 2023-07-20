Town by Town: Price Rite feeds local families, blood donation drive, MGM recycling event

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Northampton and Springfield.

Price Rite marketplace partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee to donate food and other essentials items to feed hundreds of local families on Thursday.

The event is part of the retailers’ “Feeding Minds and Bodies” campaign, to help put an end to food insecurity.

A total of 400 local families received boxes of food, personal care items, children’s books, backpacks filled with school supplies, and other essential items.

A blood donation drive was held at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

The blood mobile was set up in the parking lot in front of the hospital’s north building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All blood donors received $10 gift cards for their donation.

Lastly, MGM Springfield held a huge electronics recycling event.

People were able to bring in any of their old electronic devices like televisions, phones, and gaming systems.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbits gather on the sidewalk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida...
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has Florida suburb on hunt for new owners
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 122 in New Salem Wednesday morning, involving...
One dead after tree falls on pickup truck in New Salem
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
Henry 'Hank' Appleton
Police locate missing Montague man

Latest News

Governor Maura Healey made her third visit to western Massachusetts in a week with attention...
Congressional members urging USDA to declare disaster area for some local farms
Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, collaboration with the United Way,...
Fund established to help farms impacted by recent flooding
A recording studio in Springfield was destroyed after it was broken into over the weekend.
Springfield recording studio broken into, equipment stolen
Olivia Knighton
Massachusetts girl killed in accident in South Carolina’s Intracoastal Waterway