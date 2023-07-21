1 hospitalized, following crash on I-90 westbound in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police, Palmer crews respond to a single motor vehicle crash on I-90 westbound in Palmer on Thursday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, crews were able to extricate the driver who was trapped in the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said there is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.