1 hospitalized, following crash on I-90 westbound in Palmer

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police, Palmer crews respond to a single motor vehicle crash on I-90 westbound in Palmer on Thursday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, crews were able to extricate the driver who was trapped in the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said there is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

