10U Longmeadow all-stars thrive, winning state championship

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A week after bringing home their third district championship in three years, then being the victims of vandalism, the 2023 10-U Longmeadow all-stars just won the first little league state championship in the town’s history.

The team defeated the D4 champs from Worcester 5-3.

A few weeks ago, the team’s championship banner was torn down where they only had that banner for half a day before it was stolen.

The team said they’re grateful for all the community support they’ve had this season and although this may be their first state championship, it won’t be their last.

