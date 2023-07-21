Concerns rise following heavy rainfall causing potential tree damage, power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts are underway to respond to calls over concerns on possible tree damage and power outages in the area.

As Friday’s rain makes its way across western Massachusetts, tree experts told us the main thing to look out for are trees that may be compromised by saturated soil from the recent rain and flooding.

“This year we’ve had a few calls of having to get trees off of cars, houses – getting them in hard-to-reach places,” said Hector Peterson.

For Hector Peterson, the owner of Peterson landscaping and tree removal, heavy rain like we’ve experienced recently across western Massachusetts brings only one concern, root damage to trees.

“When conditions like these comes, especially on leaning trees – if you notice a lot more sway in the tree, you can go and look at the bottom of the tree and most of the time you’ll see mounding, which is the tree pulling away from itself to fall over,” explained Peterson. “If you start seeing surface roots, tops of the roots coming out of the ground – they should really always be in the ground. So, if the soil has washed away from the roots, now your tree is susceptible to uprooting.”

Another issue is the potential for power outages due to downed trees and power lines. Western Mass News spoke to Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress about plans they have in place to respond.

“So, what we’ve done is – we have put crews that are going to be on call overnight all across western Massachusetts and we have a crew that is going to be on call in Springfield specifically for the underground,” added Ress. “Of course, you know, that’s in case there is any flooding that affects the electrical system.”

Ress also has advice for anyone experiencing flooded basements due to the heavy rain.

“If your basement is flooded, stay out of that basement,” said Ress. “And especially if you have natural gas. You want to make sure that your appliances have not been affected by that flooding. If indeed they are, don’t assume that you can just reconnect it. That’s something for a professional. A licensed plumber or a licensed contractor.”

In the case there are power outages, Ress recommends using the Eversource app to track what areas are affected and when help is on the way.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.