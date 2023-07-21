Cooley Dickinson Hospital expands facility, unveils new emergency department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local hospital has seen a dramatic increase of patients coming into their emergency department in recent years, now, they are one step closer to expanding that department.

Hospital leaders call this an ‘exciting’ new chapter for Cooley Dickinson Hospital and said the renovation will benefit both the patients and staff.

“The decision to come here was the best decision we ever made,” added Robert Aquadro.

Robert Aquadro owned a construction company that completed a number of projects at Cooley Dickinson Hospital but that’s not his only tie there.

“I am currently a patient,” said Aquadro. “I’m a cancer patient.”

Aquadro shared his experience with Cooley Dickinson Hospital on Thursday at their emergency department’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“They saved my life,” said Aquadro.

Now, in an effort to expand care and save other patients, like Aquadro, Cooley Dickinson Hospital is revamping their emergency department.

“The 7,700 square feet that will be added will add space, six more beds, will also reconfigure the emergency room so it moves from a pod configuration to a racetrack or oval configuration,” explained Dr. Lynnette Watkins.

Hospital leaders said the current emergency room is just too small.

“We’re treating patients in chairs, we’re treating them in portable stretches in the triage space, any nook and cranny we can find,” noted Sarah McKeown.

McKeown works in the emergency department alongside other nurses and says the lack of space is tough on patients and their providers.

“That’s stressful, its stressful for the patients, we’re not providing them the privacy that would like to for them but it’s also stressful for the caregiver,” added McKeown. “It’s not efficient care this way, it’s difficult care.”

Which makes the $26 million expansion project a welcomed prospect for McKeown and other nurses.

“This investment really is a shot in the arm for staff and it’s not going to be easy,” expressed McKeown

The emergency department will stay open during construction, which could pose a unique set of challenges for staff.

“It’s a lot like flying a plane and fixing it at the same time,” said McKeown. But we’re up to the challenge.”

The emergency room is on track to serve 40,000 patients this year and just to put that into perspective, the department was only treating 17,000 patients back when it first opened in the 1970s.

McKeown said they’ve recently added staff to fit the need but are not afraid to bring even more providers onboard if needed.

