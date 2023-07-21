Florence winery monitoring impact of this summer’s weather on grape crop

FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With so many crops damaged in the past couple weeks, we wanted to find out if that might include grapes too. Larry Godard owns Mineral Hills Winery in Florence. Like many other planters, he has had to deal with a freeze earlier this year and a very wet summer.

“Early on, we had the freeze. We lost maybe one-third of our grapes, 80 percent of our apples,” Godard said.

As for the grapes, Godard said they’re not too bad, so we stopped by the winery to check for ourselves and they look pretty tasty.

“It has to do a lot with the varieties too…The cold, you know, can impact the varieties too in different ways,” Godard added.

He told Western Mass News that grapes like a challenge and can grow in different climates

“With the rain though, we really have to be on top of. We didn’t get flooded, so our vineyards there’s three locations,” Godard noted. “They didn’t get flooded, but we have the problem of so much rain, causing various fungus diseases.”

However, he told us the grapes will be checked more for mold and fungus.

“We have to be on top of that anyway. With New England, you walk out, you very seldom walk in the grass without getting your feet wet in the morning,” Godard explained. “Maybe spray a little more often, but maybe patrol your vineyards more often to see where you stand.”

Last year, we spoke with Godard after a wave of heat and limited rain impacted their grapes. He said we wouldn’t see the impact of that harvest until this year, so we asked for an update on supply right now.

“We’re bottling some 2021 vintage cabernet. We’re bottling 2022 vintages. Our 2023s are not here yet, not picked yet, so and we have some 2019 vintages, so we always have something around, so we we’re not in a place where we’re gonna run out anytime soon,” Godard noted.

Godard told us they are going to take the losses as they come, but in the meantime, they’re hoping for some more sunny days and dry weather.

