Getting Answers: Local experts weigh in as West Nile virus detected in Hampden County

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Exactly one week ago, a batch of mosquitos were sampled from the West Springfield area. One of them tested positive for West Nile virus. Western Mass News spent some time getting answers on whether or not the community should be concerned.

“You want to be concerned, but not alarmed,” said Stephen Rich. “Not panicked.”

Stephen Rich is the director of the New England Regional Center of vector-borne diseases and he’s a microbiology professor at UMass Amherst, but it’s his work with the state that’s protecting people.

“There’s good people looking at, testing and reporting these things… as the reports come out, we need to take a balance and say this is what we were kind of expecting, we know it’s there, we can do things to protect against it,” explained Rich. On July 14, one mosquito tested positive for West Nile virus in West Springfield and on July 21, he said another tested positive in Pittsfield.

Betty MacLeod, a western Massachusetts resident told us that West Nile virus hasn’t been top of mind since an outbreak of the virus two decades ago.

Now, she’s rethinking things.

“I should be a little more careful when I go out in the evening with all this rain and muggy weather,” said MacLeod.

“They actually start in water so when there’s more water…. More mosquitos,” explained Rich.

Officials said this July’s rainy record accelerated the West Nile virus timeline.

The West Springfield health department tells western mass news it only takes three days in water for the mosquitos to start breeding, possibly causing the spread of WNV.

Ways to mitigate that? Ensure there is no standing water near your home. That includes flower planters, small puddles in kids’ toys, even birdbaths.

Rich recommends bug repellent, specifically with deet in it when you go outside.

In the meantime, his team is getting a head start on any future outbreaks.

“We don’t want to get caught unprepared,” said Rich. “So, we have these centers so that we’re ready for the viruses as they break out and we know what to do in response.”

Stephen also told me the strain of West Nile virus found so far isn’t fatal to animals or humans.

He said we have built up a tolerance to what is currently circulating in mosquitoes.

