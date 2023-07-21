Getting Answers: Springfield resident worried over neighbor’s large tree damaging surrounding properties

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With the heavy rain and continued storms, many are concerned about the impact on trees which could come crashing down and causing damage. One homeowner in Springfield reached out to us, worried about a tree in her neighbor’s yard causing damage to her property.

For Jennifer Bergendale, the worries about the tree damaging her home are only getting worse with the severe rain that we’ve seen recently.

“I worry every time we have a very significant storm,” said Bergendale. “I worry about the wind gust – the last January when we had that really deep freeze it was like real windy, excessively windy, I was very worried about that tree. It stood up. Great. But now is starting to fall.”

Jennifer Bergendale expressed concerns about neighbor’s tree that sits behind her Springfield house and spans over four different properties.

The recent flooding across western Massachusetts has caused the tree to start leaning to the side, with branches falling on Bergendale’s garage and across her neighbor’s yards.

“I’m just really concerned that at some point that tree going to take a tumble and is either going to crush our houses – my neighbors, mine,” explained Bergendale. “Or its worse, hurt somebody. And that’s the last thing I want.”

After worrying for months and speaking with her home insurance company, professionals arrived on Friday to deal with the tree, but only to the extent that it crossed over on to Bergendale’s side.

“Yes, I’ve contacted my insurance, like most homeowners would, but now is possible if they want to, they can cancel me,” noted Bergendale. “Worse – or increase my premiums. Nobody wants that. That’s not fair. That’s what insurance is for.”

John Sweeney, the owner of John R. Sweeney Insurance Agency in West Springfield told us this concern is common among homeowners.

He recommends contacting the owner of the house where the tree is planted before any more damage happens, in an attempt to avoid hefty bills down the line.

“If you notify the owner of that tree – and maybe you can do it as a joint group – that you all the neighbors that are possibly affected by this notify that owner to take it down, then they would be notified,” said Sweeney. “Then if it does come down – if you don’t, every single one of those properties that’s going to, it hits, will be responsible for their individual deductibles.”

An expense that Bergendale is hoping for the city of Springfield can help with.

“If anybody from the city can kind of help us out – you know, at least give us better than, better advice, other than put somebody on notice that would be great,” expressed Bergendale. “If they can come out and help us trim it, that would be awesome as well. Cause’ working collectively as a neighborhood to take this tree down is still going to be extensively expensive. It’s not going to be a $2,000 job. We’re probably looking about $10 to 15,000 just to take this tree down.”

For a little more information - a fallen tree is considered an act of God under Massachusetts law and insurance coverage is on your house, not your tree. So, the owner of the house where the damage occurs is liable for costs associated with tree removal and repairs.

