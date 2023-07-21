MGM Springfield hosts hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield held a hiring event on Thursday evening.

The event took place at Elias Brookings apartments on Hancock Street from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Anyone was able to come down and apply.

MGM President and C.O.O Chris Kelley, told Western Mass News there were over 200 jobs available at Thursday’s event.

“Everything from finance to marketing from security to food and beverage, table games, you name it so you can start at any job in the building and have an extraordinary career from there and that’s what MGM resorts is all about.”

Kelley added that it was great to come out and interact with the community face to face.

