MGM’s ‘Free Music Friday’ concert canceled due to inclement weather

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday’s concert at The Plaza at MGM Springfield has been canceled for this week due to inclement weather.

The show by MALADO! was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. as part of MGM Springfield’s ‘Free Music Fridays.’

The concert series is scheduled to resume next Friday - July 28- when American Honey takes the stage.

You can CLICK HERE for a complete concert schedule.

For the latest on weather conditions -- CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Knighton
Massachusetts girl killed in accident in South Carolina’s Intracoastal Waterway
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
A recording studio in Springfield was destroyed after it was broken into over the weekend.
Springfield recording studio broken into, equipment stolen
Rabbits gather on the sidewalk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida...
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has Florida suburb on hunt for new owners
The State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 122 Wednesday morning, involving a pickup...
Officials identify man killed after tree falls on truck in New Salem

Latest News

Artificial intelligence, also more popularly known as A.I., is the latest technology that seems...
Experts, lawmakers discuss benefits and concerns over A.I.
With so many crops damaged in the past couple weeks, we wanted to find out if that might...
Florence winery monitoring impact of this summer’s weather on grape crop
The Westfield All-Stars 10-year-old Little League team has had an incredible year, reaching...
Westfield Little League team preparing for section championship
MGM Springfield held a hiring event on Thursday evening.
MGM Springfield hosts hiring event