1 hospitalized, following house fire on Shoemaker Lane in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam crews responded to a house fire on Shoemaker Lane on Saturday morning.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, firefighters were on scene around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they discovered the fire in the basement as it started to spread to the first floor of the home.

Officials confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The fire is currently under investigation at this time.

