The 10th Annual Jazz and Roots parade strolls through Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 10th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots parade happened this Saturday.

It kicked off at Springfield City Hall and went down to Stearns Square.

The festivities continued throughout the evening with people from across Massachusetts.

The parade featured smooth New Orleans flavored music and had many local leaders in attendance.

