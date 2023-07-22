Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An angler in Alabama had a record-setting day thanks to his latest catch.

WALA reports Brett Rutledge set a record by catching a tiger shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds while participating in the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rutledge was able to reel in the massive shark that came in at 1,019 pounds on Friday.

“I just used normal fishing techniques,” Rutledge said. “We caught seven sharks this morning and this happened to be the biggest.”

According to Rutledge, the shark took about 45 minutes to catch.

“That would be pretty cool if it sets a new state record,” he said.

Rutledge’s catch does beat the current state record for a tiger shark, according to Southeastern Outdoors. The previous mark was set over 30 years ago at 988 pounds.

The fishing event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner's rental pool ended up becoming a site for a 120 plus person party.
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool
Casey's Saturday Night Forecast
10/10 Great Weather Weekend On Tap for Western Mass!
Western Massachusetts saw yet another round of severe weather on Friday afternoon. With some...
‘I have not seen devastation like this’: Cleanup efforts underway after significant flooding in Franklin County
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
A recording studio in Springfield was destroyed after it was broken into over the weekend.
Springfield recording studio broken into, equipment stolen

Latest News

The parade featured smooth New Orleans flavored music and had many local leaders in attendance.
The 10th Annual Jazz and Roots parade strolls through Springfield
Crews in Orange responded to a solar field fire near New Athol Road on Saturday morning.
Firefighters respond to solar field fire near New Athol Road in Orange
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
The 4-H fair was held Saturday in West Springfield.
Local youth show off their skills at the 4-H fair in West Springfield
The new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is projected to be a box office...
Barbie boosts weekend ticket sales at local theaters