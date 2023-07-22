‘Barbenheimer’ opening night has fans flocking to theaters

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The premiere of the highly anticipated Barbie movie took place on Friday. Western Mass News stopped by the Cinemark theater in West Springfield, earlier this evening, to see what fans were most excited about.

Samaily Sanchez was one of the many people seeing the film last night, and noted that the connection with the character for many started early on in their lives.

“I think Barbie is just in a lot of people’s hearts, Barbies have been out forever so, she’s kind of grown up with a lot of people,” said Sanchez.

Many Barbie fans said they have been anticipating this movie all year.

“I’m so excited, we’ve been looking forward to this, we’ve been listening to the songs and everything, we were listening to the soundtrack on the way here,” said one moviegoer.

It was also opening night for another highly anticipated film, Christopher Nolan’s, Oppenheimer.

We asked moviegoers if they were planning on seeing both movies, or just Barbie.

“I was going to go today but we ended up coming here for the Barbie movie instead...probably tomorrow..Barbie took priority I guess,” said one barbie fan.

If you missed opening night, don’t worry. There are multiple showings for each movie, everyday until at least August 2nd.

