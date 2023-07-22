Barbie boosts weekend ticket sales at local theaters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is projected to be a box office hit. Millions of fans across the nation are heading to local theaters in droves to see the popular plastic doll come to life on the silver screen.

“I’m excited,” said Maeve Loring of South Hadley. “I used to watch all the Barbie movies when I was younger, so it’s cool having a new one come out.”

It’s opening weekend for the Barbie movie at the Tower Theaters in South Hadley.

Owner Robert Adam told Western Mass News that for the film’s opening night on Thursday, all showings for the Barbie movie in his theater were packed out.

“It was very busy last night. We had sold out shows for the evening. Thursday night was the premiere and that was also packed. So, for the first two nights, it has been amazing,” said Adam. “This and the Oppenheimer movie, which we don’t have, have been creating a sensation with the double feature stuff. People are finally coming back out, and these are the movies they’re deciding to come out to.”

The movie seems to be attracting crowds young and old. For the mother-daughter duo of Mary and Brianna Conchieri of Feeding Hills, Barbie has a sentimental value between them.

“She has got a Barbie every Christmas from the year she was born until now,” Mary said. “I won’t tell you how old she is now.”

“She was the best!” Brianna added. “I think she was the rock star Barbie or something, and she has the big crazy hair, so this is really fun.”

Based on the crowds piling into the theater’s seats, it’s a safe bet that Barbie fans in western Mass. can’t wait to see Margot Robbie’s Barbie world and give the world-renowned doll a new look and story on the silver screen.

“I think it’s cool to see it,” Loring said. " I can’t wait to see what it’s actually about.”

“I’ve just always loved Barbies since I was small,” Brianna told us. “Now, they’ve made a big movie.”

“She had the dreamhouse and everything,” added Mary.

