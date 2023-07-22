Firefighters respond to solar field fire near New Athol Road in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange responded to a solar field fire near New Athol Road on Saturday morning.

According to the Orange Fire Department, at approximately 10 a.m. there was a small fire at one of the solar panels in the intersection of New Athol Road and East Main Street.

Officials confirmed the fire was knocked out and the scene was cleared an hour later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

