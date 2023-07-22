Getting Answers: State funding will eliminate sewage overflow from Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain can cause sewage to overflow into the Connecticut River. But now nearly $1 million in state funding is being awarded to help prevent this from happening in cities including Springfield. We wanted to know how this money will be spent.

About one third of the grant money is being used by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission to help fund the York Street pump station. With the recent flooding filling the Connecticut River with sewage, we’re getting answers from the commission about how this project will help the city through future storms when it’s completed.

This week, Western Mass News learned that the Connecticut River Cleanup Committee was awarded $953,000 from the state to support work in eliminating CSO’s or combined sewage overflow into the river in Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield.

Of the nearly $1 million, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission was awarded $300,000 benefiting the York Street pump station, funding controls of the station and disconnecting the current pump station, which was built in 1938. The grand total of the project is $137 million.

We spoke with the commission’s educational outreach manager Katie Shea about the situation.

“During heavy rain events the pipes become overwhelmed, and they discharge directly into the river,” explained Shea. “Older cities like Springfield were designed this way back in the 1800s early 1900s the river was sort of the dumping ground for the city and over the years we’ve been working to clean that up, but these projects are really expensive, and they take a lot of time and planning.”

She told Western Mass News this new pump station will help clear up the waterways.

“The new pump station will help us increase pumping capacity by over 50 percent, which will be able to help pump more storm water and more wastewater across the river during heavy storm events which will reduce the number of CSO discharges into the river,” noted Shea. “By the time this project is done the York Street pump station will have reduced CSO discharges into the river by 15 percent.”

She said this project could also help them prepare for future rainfall and flooding.

“This summer has been a very wet summer we’ve had a lot of intense storm events, so we’ve seen the impact that it’s had and on our wastewater system and on the river and as part of our planning for the York Street pump station we take into account climate resiliency and our changing climate that we see more intense and frequent rain events so that is something that we plan for so that in the future we can be more prepared to handle these wet weather events,” added Shea.

She told us grants and funding also help offset the cost to ratepayers. The pump station should be completed later this year, the final phase of the project is to repurpose the old pump station as a flood control station next year.

