Local youth show off their skills at the 4-H fair in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 4-H fair was held Saturday in West Springfield.

The event took place on the Big E fairgrounds. The 4-H fair is an opportunity for youth in western Massachusetts to show off their skills in a variety of different categories. The categories included; animal projects, arts and crafts, growing vegetables, baking, computer skills, robotics, and much more.

Carey Leckie said anyone can join and they will find the best place to match anyone’s interests.

“Any project that you’re interested in we can find you a club and be able to help grow the youth of the future,” said Leckie.

Saturday’s event was free for all to enjoy and guests were also able to take part in a variety of games and contests throughout the day.

For more news on local fairs and parades, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.