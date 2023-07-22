Ludlow Police respond to 3-vehicle crash on Center Street

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Ludlow are on scene of a three vehicle crash on Center Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, officers are assisting the scene of the crash.

Officials said there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

