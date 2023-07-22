Team USA’s run for the FIFA World Cup continues to inspire local soccer players

We’re just hours away from Team USA hitting the field at the women’s FIFA World Cup. We stopped by a soccer camp in Ludlow to see how they’ve been inspired.
By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re just hours away from Team USA hitting the field at the women’s FIFA World Cup. We stopped by a girls’ soccer camp in Ludlow to see how they’ve been inspired.

“I may not be there, but I’ll be their biggest cheerleader out in western Mass.,” said Brooke Samborski.

Nearly 9,000 miles away in Auckland, New Zealand, Team USA is getting ready to take the global stage at the women’s FIFA World Cup.

But back here in Ludlow, three young soccer stars told Western Mass News they’ve already won in their eyes.

Division 1 college player Brooke Samborski said it’s the techniques on the field showcased by the women’s national team that push her to be a better teammate.

“It’s just really nice to have those foundations that they have shown me and inspired me and given me to be able to teach others to be just as good as them,” expressed Samborski.

For 18-year-old Bree Romaniak, it’s what players do off the field that matters most to her.

“I think it has to be between Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe when they fought for equal pay, equal play,” said Romaniak. “The inspiration that the equal pay, equal play inspired to me was that women can do anything and be equal to men.”

As the team starts their run for their third consecutive World Cup championship, Romaniak said she’ll always remember one important lesson she learned from these sports legends.

“If you fight for what you believe in, you’ll accomplish it!

Team USA begins their World Cup journey tonight at 9 p.m. as they take on Vietnam.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

