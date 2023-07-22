Town by Town: Girls Inc. awareness campaign, Assemble Made and Curated opening, Region Six horse show

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Northampton and West Springfield.

A group of young students, passionate about bettering the lives of others held a bake sale and awareness campaign on Friday.

The bake sale was put on by the Girls Inc. of the valley.

The fundraiser was to help raise awareness about homelessness and mental health.

Students sold baked goods at two locations, one being the Stop and Shop on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and the other on Open Square Way in Holyoke.

The funds raised will go towards mental health clinical support.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Assemble Made and Curated in Northampton.

The event was to celebrate the opening of its new and expanded location on Main Street.

The store owner, Justin Brown, has been a member of the downtown Northampton business community since 1995.

He said he wants to see the downtown area continue to grow and thrive.

Lastly, the Region Six Championship horse show was held at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

Region Six is an organization, designed to bring together horse enthusiasts all over the northeast including all New England states.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.