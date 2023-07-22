‘You can do anything you dream of’: Longmeadow woman grows viral following on TikTok

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow native, Mariel Picknelly, better known online as Mariel Darling, is making waves not only on social media but in the music industry.

With her musical talent and authentic approach, Darling is carving a name for herself, attracting audiences worldwide.

“I try to be as open, honest, raw, and vulnerable as I possibly can,” expressed Darling. “I kind of think of TikTok as my diary.”

In one of her most recent viral TikTok videos, Mariel showcased her voice and show stopping energy.

Singing along to Nat King Cole’s classic “Love,” Mariel’s video gained millions of views within hours of posting, sending her right into the spotlight.

“I was refreshing my phone like a crazy person just seeing it go up 1.2 1.3!” said Darling.

Mariel’s journey as a content creator began at the age of 9 when she started recording original music in New York City.

However, it wasn’t until 2017, when she started posting her content to social media.

Since her first viral video, Mariel has landed numerous opportunities to perform at festivals and fundraisers across the nation. During the pandemic, Mariel and I pursued our studies in journalism at Western New England University.

Now, Darling resides in New York City as a full-time student at NYU. Through her studies, she’s learned how to strategically post and create new content for social media.

“Maybe my views are a little low let’s post something funny, lets post something relatable to keep the momentum going,” added Darling.

While it may look easy to some, Darling told Western Mass News being a content creator is hard work, and very time consuming.

“Sometimes it takes me 30 minutes to post a 7 second TikTok and if I have to do that 5 times a day.... That’s a lot of hours, that racks up,” explained Darling.

Despite the challenges, Mariel remains committed to sharing her love for music and inspiring others to pursue their passions.

“I want to show young girls that you can do anything you dream of,” said Darling.

