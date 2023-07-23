Breathe Free Ride Hard Motorcycle Run held to benefit cystic fibrosis research

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Moose Lodge hosted the 10th Annual Breathe Free Ride Hard Motorcycle Run to raise money for cystic fibrosis research.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of bikers hit the streets and raised thousands of dollars to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

“We’re anticipating at least 150 or more bikes with possibly over 300 guests,” Michelle Alves, President and co-founder of the motorcycle run, told us.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation reports that the disease causes thick mucus to clog up the lungs, obstruct the pancreas, and can stop the body from breaking down and absorbing food. The life-threatening disease affects 30,000 children and adults in the United States. The average life expectancy of someone diagnosed with cystic fibrosis being around 37 years old.

Alves told Western Mass News that she knows the impacts of the disease all too well.

“I have family members who have CF and this is who we’ve always worked with since we found out the family had children with CF,” she said. “Ten years ago, we came up with the motorcycle run to continue on and raise money for that foundation so they can continue their research for this genetic disease.”

Last year, the foundation raised $11,000 thousand dollars, all of which was donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to benefit research to find a cure. They have set a goal to raise $15,000 in 2023.

Vice President and co-founder of the motorcycle run Teresa Ross told us that in the 10th year of the ride, the support continues to grow. She added that it is heartwarming to see the community rally together.

“We’re not doing it for ourselves,” said Ross. “We’re doing it for another community. The biker community is such an amazing group of people. I don’t think people realize how much money they donate just for people in general to all of the foundations out there doing this stuff. They just do it because people are in need.”

People participating in the ride told Western Mass News that they were more than happy to be a part of a benefit that donates potentially life-saving money to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

“It’s great to participate in this benefit,” said Chicopee Moose Rides President John Windoloski. “It’s for a good cause, cystic fibrosis. We do it every year.”

If you would like to contribute to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, you may do so HERE.

