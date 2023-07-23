Intense flooding washes away whole streets and driveways in Conway

CONWAY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday’s downpours brought additional damage to western Massachusetts, where many roads were damaged and one couple even lost part of their driveway.

“It just happened just so quickly, we’re just kind of in awe of the whole situation, very quick,” Kuzmeskus said.

Barry Kuzmeskus described what it was like watching his and his wife Tara’s driveway crumble right before his eyes, after another series of downpours Friday left behind more damage in western Mass.

“We’ve been here since 2009 and I haven’t seen anything like this here,” Kuzmeskus noted. “Even Hurricane Irene was minimal damage on this road, so this has been reaping up the last few weeks with all the rain and I think just everything is saturated and has nowhere to go.”

Entire sections of roads were found washed away. The worst section was Fields Hill Road where the damage made it to where the only way to get on part of the road was by quad, bike, or on foot. Most of the street was in the stream that passes by Barry and Tara’s house.

“There were a lot of roads closed and to be able to get home and there’s certainly no way we were getting back up our road, it’s gone,” Tara Kuzmeskus stressed.

In order to get to their house they were forced to cross over rocks and debris.

“My truck is stranded on an island, and I’m gonna have to rearrange some things so I can continue working,” Barry elaborated.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Matthew Borowiec, couldn’t even get home.

“I flew in late around 12, I came home at 1 in the morning, there was no chance of me getting up the hill,” Borowiec said. “It was completely washed out, pure destruction. Just trying to get to Conway was a major challenge.”

Western Mass News also caught up with State Representative Natalie Blais who was assessing the damage for herself. She said she has already been in touch with the governor’s office to support the cleanup process.

“We were already concerned about farmers and flood damage, and to see this total infrastructure damage piled on top of that,” Blais said. “It’s a lot for our residents that live here and our communities to handle.”

For now, residents will have to make the most of the situation.

“This is probably going to take a month or so to fix again,” said Kuzmeskus. “We’re just gonna rely on the neighbors and just do the best we can.”

