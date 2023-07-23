Liver Transplant Celebration raises money for baby girl

Her mother, Brianna Poehler, tells Western Mass News, It's been a long road to recovery.
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, a celebration and fundraiser was held at Saint Catherine of Siena Church on Parker Street Saturday.

The event was celebrating the one year liver transplant anniversary of Layla Cruz. Last year, when Layla was just two months old, she was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that left her in desperate need of a transplant.

“I remember right after her transplant being told by doctors that she only had a couple weeks left to live so honestly that has changed my perspective on life,” said Poehler.

All funds raised at Saturday’s event will go directly towards the family, to help them pay bills and ultimately take care of Layla.

