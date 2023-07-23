Security guard killed, suspect shot by police after Oregon hospital shooting

Police searched the area around Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Portland for a shooting suspect Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon say a security guard was killed on Saturday after someone fired shots inside a hospital.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting inside Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital on Northwest 22nd Avenue.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed police found “one or more” victims, and the suspect had fled from the hospital.

Police also set up a perimeter around the neighborhood.

At the time, police learned that the suspect possibly fled to the Fred Meyer store at 100 Northwest 20th Place. Employees and customers were evacuated as police began to search the store. The suspect was not found inside the store.

Police later found the suspect traveling inside a vehicle, which they were able to stop near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Everett Street in Gresham.

During the stop, police fired shots, ending with the suspect being found dead.

On their website, Legacy Good Samaritan identified one of the shooting victims as Bobby Smallwood, a hospital security guard. Police say Smallwood was transferred to a Level 1 Trauma Center after the shooting, where he died despite lifesaving treatment efforts.

The hospital also said a second staff member had been injured but is expected to recover.

No patients were hurt in the shooting.

“Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing,” said Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO. “We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all of our employees and providers suffering today.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

