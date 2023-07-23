Springfield crews respond to a shed fire on Montmorenci Street

Firefighters responded to a shed fire on Montmorenci Street in Springfield Friday night.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to a shed fire on Montmorenci Street in Springfield Friday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were on scene for reports of a shed fire and were able to quickly put out the fire.

Officials said there are no reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner's rental pool ended up becoming a site for a 120 plus person party.
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool
Casey's Saturday Night Forecast
10/10 Great Weather Weekend On Tap for Western Mass!
Western Massachusetts saw yet another round of severe weather on Friday afternoon. With some...
‘I have not seen devastation like this’: Cleanup efforts underway after significant flooding in Franklin County
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
A recording studio in Springfield was destroyed after it was broken into over the weekend.
Springfield recording studio broken into, equipment stolen

Latest News

Friday’s downpours brought additional damage to western Massachusetts, where many roads were...
Intense flooding washes away whole streets and driveways in Conway
Her mother, Brianna Poehler, tells Western Mass News, It's been a long road to recovery.
Liver Transplant Celebration raises money for baby girl
Firefighters responded to a shed fire on Montmorenci Street in Springfield Friday night.
Springfield crews respond to a shed fire on Montmorenci Street
The parade featured smooth New Orleans flavored music and had many local leaders in attendance.
The 10th Annual Jazz and Roots parade strolls through Springfield