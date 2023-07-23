Springfield crews respond to a shed fire on Montmorenci Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to a shed fire on Montmorenci Street in Springfield Friday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were on scene for reports of a shed fire and were able to quickly put out the fire.

Officials said there are no reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

