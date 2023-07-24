Best and Worst School Systems: how Masaschusetts ranked
(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Personal finance website WalletHub released their list of best and worst school systems and Massachusetts ranked number one on the list of 50 states and the District of Columbia.
In determining the top-performing schools in America, the report examined metrics including dropout rate, test scores, safety, and class size and ratios.
Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:
- 1st – Math Test Scores
- 1st – Reading Test Scores
- 7th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
- 22nd – Median SAT Score
- 2nd – Median ACT Score
- 12th – Dropout Rate
- 9th – Bullying Incidence Rate
- 5th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students
Other states among the top five included Connecticut at number two, New Jersey at number three, Wisconsin at number four, and Virginia at number five.
New Mexico schools were listed as the worst in the nation, ranking number 51 in the report
You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.
