Best and Worst School Systems: how Masaschusetts ranked

A new study has ranked the state's public school systems as the top of the class nationally.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their list of best and worst school systems and Massachusetts ranked number one on the list of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In determining the top-performing schools in America, the report examined metrics including dropout rate, test scores, safety, and class size and ratios.

Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:

1st – Math Test Scores

1st – Reading Test Scores

7th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

22nd – Median SAT Score

2nd – Median ACT Score

12th – Dropout Rate

9th – Bullying Incidence Rate

5th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students

Other states among the top five included Connecticut at number two, New Jersey at number three, Wisconsin at number four, and Virginia at number five.

New Mexico schools were listed as the worst in the nation, ranking number 51 in the report

You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.

