Best and Worst School Systems: how Masaschusetts ranked

A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.(Pexels)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their list of best and worst school systems and Massachusetts ranked number one on the list of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In determining the top-performing schools in America, the report examined metrics including dropout rate, test scores, safety, and class size and ratios.

Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:

  • 1st – Math Test Scores
  • 1st – Reading Test Scores
  • 7th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • 22nd – Median SAT Score
  • 2nd – Median ACT Score
  • 12th – Dropout Rate
  • 9th – Bullying Incidence Rate
  • 5th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students

Other states among the top five included Connecticut at number two, New Jersey at number three, Wisconsin at number four, and Virginia at number five.

Source: WalletHub

New Mexico schools were listed as the worst in the nation, ranking number 51 in the report

You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longmeadow native, Mariel Picknelly, better known online as Mariel Darling, is making waves not...
‘You can do anything you dream of’: Longmeadow woman grows viral following on TikTok
Another series of downpours Friday left behind more damage in western Mass.
Intense flooding washes away whole streets and driveways in Conway
Crews in Ludlow are on scene of a three vehicle crash on Center Street on Saturday afternoon.
Ludlow Police respond to 3-vehicle crash on Center Street
Dan's Monday Morning's Forecast
Classic July week as heat and humidity build in
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues

Latest News

School is weeks away from being back in session and while the countdown is on, Western Mass...
‘Stuff the Bus’ hoping to give students in need a good start to the school year
One person is under arrest after a reported home invasion over the weekend in Pittsfield.
Suspect arrested following Pittsfield home invasion
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
Police locate body of man reported missing at Sheffield farm
Willie Valentin had drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him when police said they pulled him...
Drugs, ghost gun found during traffic stop in Enfield