Carlos Santana bringing iconic music to MassMutual Center

Santana will take the stage on Saturday, August 6 in Springfield
In just under two weeks, Carlos Santana will be in Springfield for a concert at the MassMutual Center.(Western Mass News)
By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In just under two weeks, Carlos Santana will be in Springfield for a concert at the MassMutual Center.

“I want to be true, honest, sincere, and genuine when I play every note, so that when we touch your heart on a molecular level,” Santana told Western Mass News.

It’s a tune fans of Santana know all too well. Now, the iconic guitarist is making sure western Massachusetts fans are prepared for his performance on August 6 at the MassMutual Center.

“You’re going to get more than your money’s worth today because you’re going to receive something that is most memorable, something to cherish,” Santana explained.

Santana told Western Mass News that he’s kept true to his distinct sound.

“Seeing a Santana concert is…there’s not that many bands left like my band,” Santana noted.

He has the lifelong career to prove it. At five years old, the soon-to-be “king of strings” picked up a guitar and got strumming. It started a career that would span generations and lead to, so far, ten Grammys and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and western Massachusetts fans will get to hear a few tracks that earned that hardware.

“Maria Maria, Smooth, and Europa,” Santana said.

While fans always come for the classics, Santana told us each performance has its own rhythm.

“I know the people need to hear what they grew up with and we will play those songs, but at the same time, I leave room for me to, in the middle of the set, discover new things,” Santana added.

This week, tune in to Western Mass News starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40 and watch for the keyword for your chance to enter to win tickets to see Santana’s show at the MassMutual Center. Click here for complete contest rules.

Santana Summer Sweepstakes
Santana Summer Sweepstakes(WGGB)

