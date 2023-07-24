Cleanup begins in Franklin County after this week’s floods causes road damages

Flash flooding hit many communities in Franklin County this past Friday, leaving behind damage to roads and properties.
By Ty Coney, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Flash flooding hit many communities in Franklin County this past Friday, leaving behind damage to roads and properties, which added to the damage and destruction we saw due to heavy rainstorms from the previous week. Residents we spoke with were left in shock.

“I’ve never seen anything like it actually,” said one South Deerfield resident.

On Saturday, when driving through Conway, Western Mass News found damaged roads covered in cones. One man we spoke with watched part of his and his wife’s driveway wash away.

“This is probably going to take a month or so to fix again,” said Barry Kuzmeskus of Conway. “We’re just gonna rely on the neighbors and just do the best we can.”

Recovery efforts are underway as Deerfield Police said construction and electric crews have been called in to make repairs. They expect Stillwater Road to reopen by late Monday evening.

Eversource officials told Western Mass News, they are monitoring the situation and working with community highway departments to stabilize utility poles.

“Most of the poles are in good shape and will likely need to be backfilled and re-compacted by the towns once they are able to make those repairs,” an Eversource spokesperson told Western Mass News. “We will have a better idea of the scope of the situation and how to further address it once the water abates.”

Monday afternoon, Congressman Richard Neal will be in North Adams to assess flood damage and discuss recovery efforts.

