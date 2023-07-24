Drugs, ghost gun found during traffic stop in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they pulled a man over on Saturday night and saw drugs in plain view in his vehicle.

Willie Valentin, 26, was stopped around 9:10 p.m. near Elm Street and George Washington Road.

Willie Valentin was charged with a number of weapons- and drug-related charged following a traffic stop in Enfield on July 22. (Enfield police)

“Officers observed narcotics in plain view during the stop,” police said in a news release. “During an ensuing search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9 mm ghost gun with nine rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber under the driver’s seat. Also located was 42 loose 9mm bullets, 15 individual yellow packets of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film strips, 6.4g of crack cocaine, supplies used to process/distribute narcotics for sale, and $588 in cash.”

Valentin was charged with failure to obtain a serial number for a privately-made firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession with intent to sell narcotics, use of drug paraphernalia, and operation of a drug factory.

He was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Valentin is a convicted felon who was on probation at the time of the traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.