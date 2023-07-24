Efforts underway in Deerfield to reopen roads, repair damage from recent rain

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The full extent of damage from the destructive rain and flooding in Franklin County late last week is still being calculated three days later.

“It’s terrible. It’s pretty unprecedented,” said Murph Kenney of Hatfield.

People in western Massachusetts shared their reaction to Friday’s rainstorm that left behind severe damage in communities in Franklin County.

“Our house is right by the Connecticut River and so our neighbors have stairs that go down to river, 25 stairs. You can only see five when we got back, basement flooded. We have been very fortunate, but others have not been,” Kenney explained. “I was going to go bicycling in Turners Falls, but I’m not because of the washed-out roads.”

We checked out some of the damage ourselves where crews could be seen repairing several roadways including on Stillwater Road in Deerfield. It remains closed until further notice.

“Worse than Irene for us as a municipality. Every road really has been undermined. It’s just incredible and it’s crazy. We haven’t even listed all of the damages yet,” said Deerfield Selectboard Chair Carolyn Ness.

Ness told Western Mass News that she spent her Monday assessing the damage throughout town.

“We’ve been out all morning with natural resource and conservation service, which is part of USDA, and we’ve been looking at the Emergency Watershed Protection Program. Over the weekend, we were with MEMA and, hopefully, we will have another tour tomorrow with them,” Ness added.

She said the town is in the assessment and evaluation stage at this point as they work to secure funding to pay for the damages, something she expected will cost millions of dollars.

“We have to figure out what programs are going to work, what’s going to be the most beneficial for us as far as the combination for funding sources, and how we fix. We want to fix as long term as possible so that we have the most resiliency and built in capacity for the next event In the last 14 days, we had two 500 year events,” Ness noted. “We’re trying to fix things, but fix them in a way that will stand up in the future.”

