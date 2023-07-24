‘Kids in track’ model railroad job fair kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a day of fun and opportunity at the “Kids on track” event, a model railroading job fair in Springfield.

Area model railroad clubs had operating model railroads set up in the concourse, for children of all ages to get the chance to run model trains.

Kids on track is an emerging national effort by the model railroad industry to encourage young modelers, and link model railroading to stem education.

Maggie the Railroad clown entertained the kids with magic tricks, juggling, and creating balloon sculptures at Springfield’s Union Station.

Sunday’s event was presented by the Amherst Railway Society and Springfield Redevelopment authority.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.