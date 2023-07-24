‘Kids in track’ model railroad job fair kicks off in Springfield

It was a day of fun and opportunity at the “Kids on track” event, a model railroading job fair in Springfield.
By Glenn Kittle, Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a day of fun and opportunity at the “Kids on track” event, a model railroading job fair in Springfield.

Area model railroad clubs had operating model railroads set up in the concourse, for children of all ages to get the chance to run model trains.

Kids on track is an emerging national effort by the model railroad industry to encourage young modelers, and link model railroading to stem education.

Maggie the Railroad clown entertained the kids with magic tricks, juggling, and creating balloon sculptures at Springfield’s Union Station.

Sunday’s event was presented by the Amherst Railway Society and Springfield Redevelopment authority.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Ludlow are on scene of a three vehicle crash on Center Street on Saturday afternoon.
Ludlow Police respond to 3-vehicle crash on Center Street
Western Massachusetts saw yet another round of severe weather on Friday afternoon. With some...
‘I have not seen devastation like this’: Cleanup efforts underway after significant flooding in Franklin County
Longmeadow native, Mariel Picknelly, better known online as Mariel Darling, is making waves not...
‘You can do anything you dream of’: Longmeadow woman grows viral following on TikTok
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Sunday forecast
Nice Tonight, More Clouds Tomorrow, Hot Later This Week
A homeowner's rental pool ended up becoming a site for a 120 plus person party.
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool

Latest News

Flash flooding hit many communities in Franklin County this past Friday, leaving behind damage...
Cleanup begins in Franklin County after this week’s floods causes road damages
Western Mass News: Getting Answers. This week, we're gettng answers from U.S. Senator for...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jul. 23
On Sunday morning, hundreds of bikers hit the streets and raised thousands of dollars to find a...
Breathe Free Ride Hard Motorcycle Run held to benefit cystic fibrosis research
It was a day of fun and opportunity at the “Kids on track” event, a model railroading job fair...
‘Kids in track’ model railroad job fair kicks off in Springfield