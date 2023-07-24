1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 2:42 p.m. crews received a call for reports of a rollover crash. When officers arrived they confirmed a pickup truck went over a bridge over I-91 at the Longmeadow curve.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was operated by a 53-year-old from Winstead, Connecticut rolled over and trapped the driver during the crash. Springfield and Longmeadow crews were able extricate him from the vehicle and was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Authorities also revealed two other vehicles, 68-year-old from Granby driving a 2018 Chevy Impala and a 74-year-old man from Glastonbury, Connecticut operating a BMW were also involved in the crash.

The left lane of I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 has been reopened and officials said it is unknown when the other two lanes will reopen at this time.

Mass. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

