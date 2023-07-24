1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield Monday afternoon.
Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield Monday afternoon.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 2:42 p.m. crews received a call for reports of a rollover crash. When officers arrived they confirmed a pickup truck went over a bridge over I-91 at the Longmeadow curve.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was operated by a 53-year-old from Winstead, Connecticut rolled over and trapped the driver during the crash. Springfield and Longmeadow crews were able extricate him from the vehicle and was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Authorities also revealed two other vehicles, 68-year-old from Granby driving a 2018 Chevy Impala and a 74-year-old man from Glastonbury, Connecticut operating a BMW were also involved in the crash.

LEARN MORE: Latest traffic conditions

The left lane of I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 has been reopened and officials said it is unknown when the other two lanes will reopen at this time.

Mass. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longmeadow native, Mariel Picknelly, better known online as Mariel Darling, is making waves not...
‘You can do anything you dream of’: Longmeadow woman grows viral following on TikTok
Another series of downpours Friday left behind more damage in western Mass.
Intense flooding washes away whole streets and driveways in Conway
Dan's Monday Morning's Forecast
Classic July week as heat and humidity build in
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
Police locate body of man reported missing at Sheffield farm
Crews in Ludlow are on scene of a three vehicle crash on Center Street on Saturday afternoon.
Ludlow Police respond to 3-vehicle crash on Center Street

Latest News

A historic proposal of relief money was unveiled Monday for farmers impacted by widespread...
State senate proposes $20 million in funding to help farms impacted by flooding
In just under two weeks, Carlos Santana will be in Springfield for a concert at the MassMutual...
Carlos Santana bringing iconic music to MassMutual Center
The full extent of damage from the destructive rain and flooding in Franklin County late last...
Efforts underway in Deerfield to reopen roads, repair damage from recent rain
A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Best and Worst School Systems: how Masaschusetts ranked