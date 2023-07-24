Suspect arrested following Pittsfield home invasion

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after a reported home invasion over the weekend in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that police were called to a Tyler Street home Sunday night for a report of a man who was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. An investigation found that the male suspect broken into the home and threatened a resident with a large knife.

Shortly after officers arrived, they saw the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jada Lopez of Pittsfield, flee, but he was taken into custody a short time later. Evidence of the crime was reportedly located near Lopez.

“This was not believed to have been a random act, and as such there is no immediate threat to the public,” Soules noted.

Lopez is charged with one count of home invasion and investigators said that additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 ext. 529, (413) 448-9706, or texting a tip to PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

