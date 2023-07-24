Police searching for missing man at Sheffield farm

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that their dive team, Air Wing, K-9 unit, and drone unit, along with local police, are searching for a missing man at a farm on Hewins Street in Sheffield.

The man, who is reportedly an employee of the farm, was last seen sitting the cab of a pickup truck. Investigators have found tire tracks from where the pickup truck was last seen going to a nearby pond, which is approximately 14 feet deep.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.