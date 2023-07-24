Police searching for missing man at Sheffield farm

Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that their dive team, Air Wing, K-9 unit, and drone unit, along with local police, are searching for a missing man at a farm on Hewins Street in Sheffield.

The man, who is reportedly an employee of the farm, was last seen sitting the cab of a pickup truck. Investigators have found tire tracks from where the pickup truck was last seen going to a nearby pond, which is approximately 14 feet deep.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

