Shower and Storm Threat Back Tuesday, Followed by Big Heat

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms from a passing upper-level disturbance will be tapering off early tonight. There’s a low risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm with gusty wind and small hail-something parts of Franklin County already saw earlier this afternoon. The main severe risk area is mostly to our north and west but includes Berkshire County-which is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8pm.

Skies clear out tonight with some developing low clouds and fog through sunrise-especially for those who saw rain. Mild and muggy with lows falling into the middle 60s.

Tuesday will feature another round of developing showers and thunderstorms as a trough and cold front push by New England. The day begins warm and humid with temperatures climbing into the 80s along with a low shower risk. More clouds should be around throughout the day and showers and storms may flare up not long after Noon. While severe storms are not expected to be widespread, 1 or 2 with damaging wind and hail can’t be ruled out. More soakers too, which could cause isolated flooding or flash flooding.

Behind the cold front, some drier air builds Wednesday and surface high pressure will give us a nice, but very warm day with mostly sunny skies and highs approaching 90. High pressure off the coast will bring more heat and higher humidity through Saturday to New England, which may give us a heat wave and some excessive and dangerous heat.

Both Thursday and Friday may feature dangerous heat indices as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s and the dew point gets to around 70+ degrees. At times each afternoon may feel close to or over 100 degrees, which would prompt a heat advisory. There’s a chance for a late day thunderstorm Thursday, but Friday is looking rain-free and very hot.

A cold front looks to come through sometime Saturday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms and a break in the heat. Saturday is still looking quite hot and humid though, which will depend on the timing of the front. Cooler, drier weather looks to follow this front for Sunday into early next week!

