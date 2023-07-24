SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longmeadow native, Mariel Picknelly, better known online as Mariel Darling, is making waves not...
‘You can do anything you dream of’: Longmeadow woman grows viral following on TikTok
Another series of downpours Friday left behind more damage in western Mass.
Intense flooding washes away whole streets and driveways in Conway
Dan's Monday Morning's Forecast
Classic July week as heat and humidity build in
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
Police locate body of man reported missing at Sheffield farm
Crews in Ludlow are on scene of a three vehicle crash on Center Street on Saturday afternoon.
Ludlow Police respond to 3-vehicle crash on Center Street

Latest News

Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
A historic proposal of relief money was unveiled Monday for farmers impacted by widespread...
State senate proposes $20 million in funding to help farms impacted by flooding
Texas showdown at border over floating barriers
Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield Monday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield