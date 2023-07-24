Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longmeadow native, Mariel Picknelly, better known online as Mariel Darling, is making waves not...
‘You can do anything you dream of’: Longmeadow woman grows viral following on TikTok
Another series of downpours Friday left behind more damage in western Mass.
Intense flooding washes away whole streets and driveways in Conway
Crews in Ludlow are on scene of a three vehicle crash on Center Street on Saturday afternoon.
Ludlow Police respond to 3-vehicle crash on Center Street
Dan's Monday Morning's Forecast
Classic July week as heat and humidity build in
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues

Latest News

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.
Ticks are a growing problem. Here’s how to avoid them
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
North Korea fires ballistic missile after US submarine arrives in South Korea
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa...
Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings
Gallaudet held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers 70 years...
Deaf Black students graduate 70 years later because of segregation, discrimination